Mark Clattenburg has given his thoughts on the clash between Bruno Guimaraes and Morgan Gibbs-White during Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Clattenburg has had his say on the incident in the build-up to Bruno Guimaraes’ goal in Newcastle United’s 2-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies picked up just their second Premier League victory of the season on Sunday, with Guimaraes opening the scoring in the 58th minute before Nick Woltemade finished it from the penalty spot late on. But Forest were unhappy when Guimaraes won the ball back from Morgan Gibbs-White with a robust challenge in the build-up to his excellent strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England international stayed down after the challenge, while former Newcastle striker Chris Wood waved his arms as he appealed to referee Peter Bankes for a free-kick, which was not forthcoming.

Mark Clattenburg comments on Bruno Guimaraes goal incident

Bruno Guimaraes scores vs Nottingham Forest (Getty) | Getty Images

Ex-Premier League official Dermot Gallagher has rubbished claims that Guimaraes committed a foul on Gibbs-White, unsure ‘what the fuss is’. And that appears to be the view of Clattenburg as well, with the Consett-born referee labelling the ‘coming together’ between the two players as ‘natural’.

“Nottingham Forest wanted a foul in the build-up to Newcastle’s opening goal. The on-field decision of the referee is to play on, so there needs to be a clear foul for the VAR to intervene,” Clattenburg told TBR Football. The boyhood Newcastle fan added: “You can see that Bruno Guimaraes plays the ball, and then there is a natural coming together between himself and Morgan Gibbs White. “I would have been surprised for the VAR to overturn it as the referee would have informed him what he had seen on the field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ange Postecoglou unhappy with Peter Bankes in St. James’ Park defeat

Ange Postecoglou endured a tough afternoon at St. James’ Park. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Forest boss Ange Postecoglou has taken a dim view of the incident, accusing Bankes of passing up on his responsibilities and letting VAR make the decision for him.

"It is the world we have created. Referees are not going to make those calls, they let VAR pick the slack up,” said the Australian, who is yet to win since taking charge of the Tricky Trees, adding: "It's not officiated at the stadium." Speaking alongside Gallagher on Ref Watch, former Cardiff, Wolves and England striker Jay Bothroyd wholeheartedly disagreed with Postecoglou, labelling claims for a free-kick as ‘ridiculous’.

“Giving fouls for that would be ridiculous! Guimaraes clearly got the ball,” said Bothroyd. "If there was no goal, it would not be a talking point. It has never been a foul. "If the shoe was on the other foot, Ange [Postecoglou] would want the goal."

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newcastle squad will now break off for international duty but face a busy schedule when they return with four games in 11 days. Brighton away in the Premier League is up first on 18th October, followed by a Champions League tie at home to Benfica. The Magpies then host Fulham in the league and Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup fourth round, continuing their title defence.

Your next Newcastle United read: Ex-Newcastle United man sacked by Rangers after just three months