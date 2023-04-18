Manchester City have confirmed that it has submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council to further develop the Etihad Stadium and surrounding area. The plans involve raising the stadium’s capacity from 55,017 to in excess of 60,000 as well as the construction of a ‘year-round entertainment and leisure destination’.

A club statement read: “Proposals include several connected all-weather facilities, fully integrated into the stadium, centred around an expanded North Stand with one larger, single upper tier above the existing lower tier, increasing capacity to over 60,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Above the upper tier, a sky bar with views overlooking the pitch has been introduced, together with a stadium roof walk experience.

Newcastle United players warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“In line with the Club’s initial designs, a covered City Square fan zone, with capacity for 3,000 people and a wide variety of food and drink outlets, a new club shop, museum and a 400-bed hotel are also proposed.”

If approved, the expansion would make the Etihad Stadium the fifth in the Premier League to exceed a 60,000 capacity. Though it would not be due for completion until at least 2026, Man City’s expansion plans are sure to be of interest to Newcastle United and its owners amid stadium expansion plans of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League clubs planning stadium changes

When Newcastle’s last expansion of St James’ Park was completed back in 2000, it was the second largest stadium in the Premier League behind Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

Almost quarter of a century on and it now stands as the seventh largest following various new stadiums and expansions from rival clubs. Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City (following a 2015 expansion) have all seen new stadiums built in the 21st century which have exceeded St James’ Park’s capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham United have also taken residence at the former Olympic Stadium with a capacity of 60,000 and plans to expand it further. Liverpool’s Anfield has also been expanded to 53,394 which is set to rise to over 60,000 once the latest work is complete.

Meanwhile, Everton and Chelsea have new stadium plans in place amid financial scrutiny.

Newcastle United St James’ Park expansion plans

Back in February, Newcastle’s owners made a major move regarding a potential expansion of St James’ Park after buying back the Strawberry Place land that had been controversially sold by former owner Mike Ashley to developers four years prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land around the St James’ Metro Station would theoretically allow the Gallowgate End of St James’ Park to be expanded. Newcastle’s stadium currently has a capacity of 52,305 though co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has previously stated that the owners would ‘look at every possibility’ to try and expand the ground to a capacity of at least 60,000.

Every home match at St James’ Park this season has been a sell-out and the demand for tickets has further stressed the need to expand the stadium.