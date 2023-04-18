Ashby was named in the Newcastle Under-21s starting line-up for the Premier League 2 Division 2 match against Norwich City Under-21s on Monday afternoon. It was his first appearance since joining the club for £3million in January.

And the 21-year-old got off the mark quickly as he set-up Ryan Fraser for the opening goal before scoring with a fine finish himself with less than a quarter of the game played.

Newcastle United signing Harrison Ashby applauds the fans as he is presented prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Another former West Ham youngster Amadou Diallo made it 3-0 to the Young Magpies before Norwich made a rapid comeback to make it 3-3 after just 48 minutes. Ashby was withdrawn after the hour mark as Newcastle bounced back to secure a victory with Lewis Miley’s well-taken strike making it 4-3.

Although Ashby is yet to be involved in a first-team matchday squad for Newcastle since joining the club, his encouraging display in front of head coach Eddie Howe will have provided the young right-back with a much needed boost after a difficult first couple of months at the club.

Ashby picked up a hamstring injury shortly after his arrival which caused him to miss training for ‘a few weeks’, according to Howe. But now he’s back fit and available, Ashby could be getting a call-up to the bench before the end of the season as Newcastle look to achieve Champions League qualification.

Following his return to action, Ashby posted an image on Instagram with the caption: “Oh it’s good to be back.”