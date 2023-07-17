News you can trust since 1849
Club confirm imminent departure of Newcastle United & Man United target after clause triggered

Newcastle United transfer target Xavi Simons has had his buy-back clause triggered by his former club.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 17th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

PSV Eindhoven confirmed the Dutch international has left the pre-season training camp after Paris Saint-Germain triggered a £5.1million buy-back clause in his contract. The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 34 league appearances for PSV last season and is valued at closer to the £35million mark.

A PSV club statement confirmed Simons’ departure as it read: “Xavi Simons immediately leaves the training camp to complete the transfer with Paris Saint Germain.

“The twenty-year-old attacker came to PSV last year and became an important player in Ruud van Nistelrooij’s team.

“Xavi played a total of 49 times for PSV. He scored 19 times and provided nine assists. He also made his debut in the Dutch national team for PSV.

“Under the guidance of national coach Louis van Gaal, he entered the field for the Orange in the game against the United States.”

Simons will return to PSG but could be loaned out for the 2023-24 season. The attacking-midfielder has been credited as being on Newcastle’s ‘longer list’ of transfer targets along with Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Leeds United’s Tyler Adams.

Along with Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal have also registered an interest in the youngster.

But Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are reportedly leading the race to sign Simons on loan. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed a decision whether to loan Simons or not will be made on Tuesday with Leipzig having no option to buy the player at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

