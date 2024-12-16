Club-record signing ruled out for 15 games suffers fresh blow ahead of Newcastle United quarter-final
Thiago made his full debut for Brentford in the 4-2 win over Newcastle at the Gtech Community Stadium earlier this month. Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade scored for The Bees while Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes’ goals proved to be little more than a consolation.
While Thiago didn’t score in the match, he certainly made things difficult for Newcastle’s defence and Fabian Schar in particular with a physical attacking display. But the 23-year-old missed Brentford’s 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in the following match due to a ‘minor injury’.
While Brentford boss Thomas Frank hopes the striker will be back available for the trip to St James’ Park on Wednesday night, Thiago’s time in England has so far been plagued by injury. Since his £30million club record arrival from Club Brugge in the summer, Thiago has missed 15 games in all competitions due to injury.
Following the defeat at Stamford Bridge, Frank said: “Igor has a minor injury which keeps him out for this game. We are hopeful he could be available for Wednesday.”
Newcastle have reached the Carabao Cup quarter-final for the third successive season and will be looking to secure progress to the final four on Wednesday night. Eddie Howe’s side will be without the suspended Sean Longstaff for the match while Callum Wilson, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are unavailable due to injury.
