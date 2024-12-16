Newcastle United face Brentford at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side will play in their third-straight Carabao Cup Quarter-Final when they host Thomas Frank’s Brentford on Wednesday night with a spot in the final four of the competition on the line. A home draw was the perfect outcome for the Magpies, but they will be very wary of the dangers the Bees will pose them.

Brentford defeated Wednesday’s opponents 4-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium just nine days ago in a match that called into question Newcastle’s ‘motivation’ against non-’big six’ sides. A 4-0 thumping of Leicester City was the perfect response to those questions but it is something that Dan Burn has admitted he and his teammates need to improve on.

"The challenge for us is consistency.” Burn said. “We always seem to be where we need to be against the big teams.

“I never ever worry when we play Man City or Arsenal. It is easy to motivate yourself in those games. It is the games when you are up against the so called lesser teams, that is the challenge, we need that same level of motivation. Whether that's in the League Cup, FA Cup or Premier League."

A win against the Bees on Wednesday would put Newcastle just 180 minutes away from a return to Wembley, two years after their dreams of ending a long wait for a major trophy were dashed by Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United. Burn, who played 90 minutes that day, believes that experience will help his side this time around if they can squeeze past a ‘very good’ Brentford side.

"It helps knowing that we have been there and got to the final before. We know we have the experience to do it.

"It was a good draw for us at home to Brentford where we want to play. But Brentford are a very good team and it will be a challenge. We would love to string another cup run together.

“Going back to that time [of the final], the way that the city was, it just felt electric wherever you went. We want that back again.”