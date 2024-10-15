Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gateshead have announced a new permanent managerial team to replace former Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot.

Elliot left Gateshead to join League One side Crawley Town after guiding the National League club to FA Trophy success and a sixth-place finish. Elliot succeeded another former Newcastle player, Mike Williamson, as manager.

But now, former Chelsea, Hartlepool United and Gateshead defender Carl Magnay has been appointed as the new manager of the Tyneside club. Magnay left Gateshead in the summer to join Williamson at MK Dons and then Carlisle United before returning to the International Stadium.

He will be assisted by his former Chelsea academy team-mate Liam Bridcutt, formerly of Sunderland and Leeds United. Bridcutt was working at Newcastle as an academy sessional coach. A statement released by Gateshead confirmed Bridcutt will now be coaching at Gateshead instead alongside Magnay. “Gateshead FC is delighted to confirm the appointments of Carl Magnay and Liam Bridcutt as the club's new permanent manager and coach,” the statement read.

“Magnay] made 122 appearances during his time on Tyneside as a player, appearing twice at Wembley Stadium in the 2014 Conference Premier play-off final and the 2023 FA Trophy final, before assisting Rob Elliot and Louis Storey as a coach when Gateshead lifted the FA Trophy under the arch in 2024.

Gateshead midfielder Regan Booty celebrates his side's FA Trophy Final win against Solihull Moors (photo Ryan McDermott/The Media HQ) | Ryan McDermott

“Magnay is joined by Bridcutt as the club's new coach, with the pair previously appearing alongside each other as players for Chelsea U21s in their youth.

“Bridcutt made over 360 appearances across the top four tiers of English football during his 16-year playing career before retiring in February 2024, and has most recently spent time as a sessional coach with Newcastle United's academy system.”