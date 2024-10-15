Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League this weekend with Yankuba Minteh finally set to feature at St James’ Park.

Minteh signed for Newcastle from Odense in 2023 before being loaned out to Feyenoord and then snapped up by Brighton this summer for £33million. The Magpies’ decision to sell the winger was brought about by Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rule pressures with the club facing a potential points deduction if they didn’t raise the necessary funds by June 30.

Minteh’s sale, along with that of Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, played a key role in helping Newcastle comply with PSR. But it has left people thinking just what could have been with the Gambian youngster now making an impact at Brighton.

The 20-year-old heads to St James’ Park this weekend fresh from scoring his first Premier League goal in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. In seven Premier League outings for Brighton, Minteh has a goal and an assist to his name.

Minteh ultimately never played for Newcastle in a competitive or non-competitive match. 16 months after initially signing for Newcastle and two transfers later, he will finally play at St James’ Park - just not for the team he would have expected.

The Shields Gazette’s Geordie Journos, Dominic Scurr and Liam Kennedy, have discussed Minteh’s ‘return’ in their latest episode on Shots.

Although Newcastle have identified Minteh’s position on the right wing as an area to strengthen in their squad, the Geordie Journos were candid in their assessment.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s match, Liam said: “It's the return of Yankuba Minteh but he never came [to Newcastle].

“Having seen a decent amount of him, I don't really think Newcastle are missing out on a huge lot. I'm not going to say he isn't better than the players Newcastle have but would he be the answer? I'd also want Newcastle to go and sign someone better than that to play right wing.”

Dominic added: “True but at 19, what he was [when Newcastle sold him], bags of potential and the fact he's starting for Brighton and making an impact, he's lightning quick, fearless at times as well - there's a lot to like about him.

“But it's hard to really miss a player you never had and also is having Yankuba Minteh in Newcastle's squad, possibly strengthening the right wing position over Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, worth a potential points deduction? Ultimately, no.”

And Liam admitted he felt much more disappointment with the £35million sale of academy product Elliot Anderson to Forest with the midfielder having already established himself as a member of Eddie Howe’s first-team squad.

“That was the thing,” he responded. “I look back on it with disappointment massively over Elliot Anderson because he was home grown and we wanted to see him succeed. I saw him having a place in the squad like Sean Longstaff where you could look in 10 years time and he's still there doing a job when Newcastle United are hopefully winning trophies. But it wasn't to be.

“Minteh was a no-brainer in my opinion. I don't think he would be ready to consistently start for Newcastle United with where they want to be. He could well start ahead of Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron but you would still be saying, 'we need to strengthen', so that's why it kind of made sense.

“Look, he could score at the weekend and have a great game - that's fine - I've got no problems with that. But as I've said before I don't really have any pleasure in seeing players leave and do well.

“This [game] is in Newcastle's hands. We've seen every side of Newcastle this season but in the last two games we've seen a more sustainable Newcastle United - particularly in the last game against Everton.”

