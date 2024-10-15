Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will have a keen eye on developments between Manchester City and Pep Guardiola with the Spaniard’s future currently up in the air.

The Citizens have announced this week the departure of sporting director Txiki Begiristain, with former Newcastle United midfielder Hugo Viana set to take up that role next year. Begiristain had been in that role since 2012 and was a key figure in appointing Guardiola as City manager after the pair worked together at Barcelona.

With City aiming for an unprecedented fifth Premier League title in a row, speculation surrounding Guardiola’s immediate future at the Etihad Stadium has grown amid reports that he may not sign an extension to his current deal - one that runs out at the end of this season. Guardiola has insisted that he will assess the situation before making a decision on his future.

One option for the 53-year-old could be the England job with reports that the FA have approached the Spaniard over the vacancy. Lee Carsley, who is currently in interim charge of the Three Lions, is not expected to take the role on a permanent basis.

Eddie Howe has long been one of the leading candidates to become England’s next permanent manager, along with Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel. Guardiola’s potential availability, however, may throw another spanner into the works for the FA and give them another big name to consider, particularly if they remain reluctant to pay the compensation required to secure Howe.

Guardiola’s decision on his future, which is expected in the coming weeks, will of course be huge news in Manchester, but it could also have a major impact on Tyneside. The FA’s decision, whatever that outcome, will either see Newcastle United need a new head coach, or allow the whole club to breathe a sigh of relief and plough on with their current project with their head coach still in situ.

Newcastle United have won just twice against Guardiola’s Manchester City side since his appointment, whilst Howe has never tasted a Premier League win against him. Guardiola may yet still extend his stay at City, but Newcastle, along with the rest of English football, will have a keen eye on any developments in the near future.