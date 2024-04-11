Companies House reveal £37m move from Newcastle United owners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Documents on Companies House reveal that Newcastle United’s owners have provided an extra £37m into the club. These documents, that are available to the public, have shown the club have issued one share for £37m.

This cash will likely be used across the club and not just spent on improving the first-team. Improvements to infrastructure, the academy and women's football are among a list of investment areas that do not count towards the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and thus allow clubs to invest in these areas, without needing to include that expenditure in their calculations to fall in-line with PSR constraints.

Speaking about PSR when the club published their most recent set of financial results back in January, CEO Darren Eales reaffirmed his and the club’s commitment to staying in-line with those rules: “We're compliant in the year we're talking about here and our plans are always to be compliant going forward,” he said. "That is part of our business plan and part of our model.

“The Everton [points deduction] judgement showed that there were teeth to the PSR regime and I think that's something that's probably focused a lot of minds within the Premier League, that this is something that's real.

“To be clear, right from our takeover, we've understood that that's the regime that we're in and our business plan and everything we do are premised on the basis that we're compliant.