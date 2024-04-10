Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A restructuring of Manchester United’s footballing operations is continuing with news that football director John Murtough will leave his role at the club this week. Murtough has spent over a decade at Old Trafford but will leave Manchester United in a move that has been confirmed by the club.

Speaking about Murtough’s departure, Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: "We want to thank John for his loyal service over many years, and for his support and integrity during this period of transition. He leaves with our best wishes for the future."

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Co-chairman Joel Glazer added: "After 11 years of tireless work for the club, John has mutually agreed with us that now is the right time to step aside and allow the new football leadership structure to be put in place. He will always be welcome back at Manchester United as a friend of the club."

Murtough’s departure creates an opening that is expected to be filled by Dan Ashworth - once the Red Devils are able to come to an agreement with Newcastle United over compensation. Ashworth was placed on gardening leave by the Magpies back in February and is expected to make the switch to Manchester, however, that will only come if the two clubs can agree on compensation.