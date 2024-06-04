'Confirmed' - Newcastle United set to complete second summer signing after Chelsea contract snub
Newcastle United are closing in on a second summer signing with Lloyd Kelly set to join as a free agent.
Kelly would follow Lewis Hall as Newcastle’s second summer signing after the club triggered the obligation to buy clause in Hall’s loan move from Chelsea in 2023-24.
Kelly is out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of the month and will join Newcastle for free.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is set to be complete soon.
“Confirmed: Newcastle, prepared to complete Lloyd Kelly deal in the next weeks,” Romano posted on social media.
“Club is working on formal details of the free transfer, Kelly has always been priority target for Eddie Howe. “There will be no change of plans or chance of surprise as happened for Tosin Adarabioyo joining Chelsea… “It's Newcastle for Kelly, here we go soon.” Newcastle have missed out on another defensive free agent target after Tosin Adarabioyo snubbed the club’s contract offer in favour of joining Premier League rivals Chelsea instead. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has targeted Kelly having previously signed him for Bournemouth from Bristol City for £13million in 2019. The 25-year-old has gone on to make 141 appearances for The Cherries and also had a stint as club captain.
Kelly can play at centre-back and left-back and has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan as a free agent. Howe will be looking to bolster his defensive options at Newcastle with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman currently recovering from long-term ACL injuries and Paul Dummett leaving the club as a free agent this summer.
