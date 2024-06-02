Juventus defender Dean Huijsen during Roma loan.

Newcastle United have an important couple of months ahead on the transfer front

Newcastle United are interested in a move for Juventus defender Dean Huijsen this summer along with Borussia Dortmund, according to a report by Italian news outlet Tuttosport.

The Toon Army are believed to be keen on the Serie A man as they hunt for potential reinforcements over the next couple of months.

Huijsen, who is 19-years-old, could be seen by Eddie Howe as a useful long-term option for them at the back.

He has been linked with a few clubs over recent times, with HITC Sport claiming that fellow Premier League sides Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have him on their ‘radar’ as well ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The teenager started his career with spells at Costa Unida CF and Malaga before moving over to Italy in 2021 when Juventus came calling.

Huijsen was born in Amsterdam but his family moved to Marbella when he was a child. He subsequently represents Spain at Under-21’s level.

He has been on the books at the Juventus Stadium for the past few years and was loaned out to Roma in the last campaign to get some experience under his belt.

The centre-back is due to return to his parent club for pre-season but his situation is up in the air right now amid links to Newcastle and others.