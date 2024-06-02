Chelsea 'interested' in Newcastle United target as well as Fulham man

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili

Newcastle United have the chance to bolster their ranks this summer

Chelsea remain ‘interested’ in Newcastle United target Giorgi Mamardashvili, as detailed in a report by Football London.

The Blues are set to beat the Toon Army for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo and could try and pip them to landing the Valencia goalkeeper as well this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Mamardashvili, who is 23-years-old, has been linked with a switch to Newcastle in the upcoming transfer window as they hunt for more competition between the sticks. However, they face competition from elsewhere for his signature.

The Georgia international has been on the books at Valencia since 2021 after joining them from Dinamo Tbilisi and has since made the number one spot his own with the La Liga outfit.

He has made exactly 100 appearances since his move to the Mestalla but his long-term future remains up in the air amid links to other teams. His contract with his current club expires in June 2027.

Newcastle have let Loris Karius head out the exit door which leaves them a body short in their goalkeeping department.

They could see Mamardashvili as someone to battle it out with the likes of Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka for top spot.

However, Chelsea remain in the frame and may try and tempt him with a switch to Stamford Bridge. The Blues are poised to name Enzo Maresca as their new manager following their surprise decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino.