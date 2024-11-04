Newcastle United transfer target Marc Guehi has once again discussed the ‘distraction’ of being linked with a move away from Crystal Palace over the summer.

Guehi was highlighted as Newcastle’s top transfer target during the final month of the summer transfer window but they were unable to agree a fee with Crystal Palace, who were holding out for £70million. While Newcastle made multiple bids for Guehi in August, they did not reach Palace’s valuation for the England international.

Newcastle retain an interest in the Palace captain - who scored in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers - but are also looking at other areas of the squad with sporting director Paul Mitchell set to play a more prominent role in future transfer windows.

After the Wolves match, Guehi was asked about whether the transfer speculation has been a distraction for him.

“I’d say yes and no,” he told Sky Sports. “Like you say, when you’re constantly reading things about yourself, it can be distracting for some people - but I am just glad I have a good support system around me.

“My family, the club, my friends, and I think it’s important having that humility to make sure you focus on the task in hand. Palace have given me every single thing in the world and I am completely grateful to them and now I just want to repay them by doing my absolute best.”

With Guehi’s contract at Selhurst Park expiring in 2026, Palace will have to consider lower offers than they did in the summer in order to avoid missing out on a potentially lucrative sale.

Guehi was understood to be open to joining Newcastle in the summer but has also spoken about being happy to stay at Palace. The defender has earned 20 caps for England as was a standout performer for the Three Lions at Euro 2024 over the summer.