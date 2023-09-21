Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United supporters could be greatly affected by a planned new Premier League TV deal. The Premier League’s current broadcast deal with Sky Sports, Amazon Prime and TNT Sports expires in 2025 and fresh plans have revealed the league are considering making 50 more games available for broadcast on TV.

However, the need to adhere to the Premier League 3pm blackout means that more slots for televised games could be opened up, including one that would see Premier League games kick off at 6:30pm on Sunday evenings. Noon kick-offs on a Sunday could also become a feature of a proposed new Premier League calendar - according to the Telegraph.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

These proposed changes would greatly impact supporters travelling to away matches, with Newcastle United fans seemingly set to be hardest hit by any change. Newcastle fans have to travel further than any other fan base to watch their team on the road with their game at Bramall Lane on Sunday one of the closest trips of the campaign for Magpies fans.

Already this campaign, Newcastle United fans have seen games on the south coast against Brighton and Bournemouth moved to a 5:30pm kick-off on a Saturday, giving fans no chance of being able to get back to Newcastle on public transport post-match. Similar problems were encountered last season with various trips to the capital shifted for TV coverage and thus causing transport problems for travelling supporters.