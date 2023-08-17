Premier League make Newcastle United TV decision affecting Wolves and West Ham games
Premier League news: Two of Newcastle United's October Premier League games have been moved.
Newcastle United’s games against West Ham and Wolves have been moved for TV broadcast. Their clash at the London Stadium will now take place on Sunday, October 8 with a kick-off time of 2pm - because of the Hammers' participation in the Europa League group stage.
Just less than a fortnight later and Newcastle will travel to Molineux to face Wolves side. That match has been moved to 5:30pm on Saturday, October 28.
The clash against Wolves will be broadcast on Sky Sports and are fixtures that Newcastle secured four points in last season. United drew 1-1 at Molineux courtesy of a late Allan Saint-Maximin equaliser before hammering West Ham 5-1 in the capital just less than a month later. The latest set of TV selections include all games in October.
That means that Newcastle’s match at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday, October 21 has been unaffected by these selections and will remain a 3pm kick-off. The only other Newcastle game until that point unaffected by TV changes is their clash with Burnley on Saturday, September 30.