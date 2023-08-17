Newcastle United’s games against West Ham and Wolves have been moved for TV broadcast. Their clash at the London Stadium will now take place on Sunday, October 8 with a kick-off time of 2pm - because of the Hammers' participation in the Europa League group stage.

Just less than a fortnight later and Newcastle will travel to Molineux to face Wolves side. That match has been moved to 5:30pm on Saturday, October 28.

The clash against Wolves will be broadcast on Sky Sports and are fixtures that Newcastle secured four points in last season. United drew 1-1 at Molineux courtesy of a late Allan Saint-Maximin equaliser before hammering West Ham 5-1 in the capital just less than a month later. The latest set of TV selections include all games in October.