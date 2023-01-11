The back five unit of Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn has been the bedrock of Newcastle’s successes this season with the quintuplet yet to taste defeat as a unit. However, former Fulham and Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Newcastle could ‘do a lot worse’ than signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire this month.

Despite impressing in Qatar with England, Maguire has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and has seen his Three Lions teammate Luke Shaw play as a centre-back ahead of him under Erik Ten Hag. Murphy believes Maguire’s time at the Red Devil’s is coming to an end and that St James’s park could be an ideal destination for the 29-year-old.

When asked if he believes Maguire has a future at Manchester United, Murphy replied: “No. He has a good future somewhere else though, he’s still a great talent.

“He’s got leadership qualities that he’s learned at [Manchester] United. Yes he’s had a little bad spell, but a lot of it has been good.

“He’s done brilliantly on the international stage in big tournaments, he’s good on set plays, he’s a good character, he’s humble and looks like a great lad. He’s going to have many takers.

“I wouldn't be surprised if someone like Eddie Howe went for Maguire as another option for them. A club like Newcastle could do a lot worse than getting someone like Maguire in.”

