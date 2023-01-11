Newcastle United were greeted by the match day staple of flags and a sea of scarves as they took to the field for their Carabao Cup Quarter-Final against Leicester City on Tuesday night. Coming just three days after their disappointing FA Cup exit to Sheffield Wednesday, St James’s Park was rocking for their first home appearance at this stage of the League Cup since 2006.

Despite some nervy moments as Newcastle searched for an opener, the Magpies were able to reward a stunning atmosphere in the stadium as Dan Burn and Joelinton secured their passage into the semi-final. St James’s Park was at its very best on Tuesday night and Shearer took to Twitter to share his hope the addition of scarf waving, the very same thing that adorned his testimonial match back in 2006, is a staple of match days going forward.

Shearer wrote: ‘Can we keep the scarfs like this every week please. Bloody brilliant man. Great to be there.’

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi echoed these sentiments, tweeting a video of the pre-match scenes across the stadium and writing: ‘Never gets old. Our 12th man proud of the boys tonight and proud of this club and city #nufc #CarabaoCup #NewcastleUnited.

‘Let’s not forget @worflags unbelievable as usual’

Newcastle don’t have to wait long for their next game in-front of their own fans when they welcome Marco Silva’s Fulham to St James’s Park on Sunday.

