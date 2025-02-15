Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Omar Marmoush’s 14-minute hat-trick helped Manchester City to a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marmoush netted his first, second and third Premier League goals within 14 minutes of each other during a blistering quarter-of-an-hour for the reigning champions at the Etihad Stadium. Newcastle United, who are still yet to record a single Premier League win at Eastlands, will head back to Tyneside and lick their wounds from a bruising afternoon in the north west.

Whilst Howe and his team will reflect on what could be a pivotal moment in their push for European qualification, the Citizens have moved three points clear of the Magpies in the table and have a new hero of their own to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his three strikes after the game, Marmoush said: “Amazing day, the feeling is crazy. And the three points, we came in from the first minute and got the job done. It was all fast paced, I was really happy to help the team.

“I also have to thank my team-mates, the coach and staff, everyone helped me from the first day making me feel part of this family.

“It was an amazing atmosphere, I would like to thank the fans for the really nice applause.”

City, as one of the few clubs that were able to spend money on players last month as PSR restricted many others in the Premier League, forked out the best part of £60m to land the Egyptian from Eintracht Frankfurt as they looked to shake up a squad that was beginning to look stale - despite an unprecedented run of success domestically. And that money looks well spent with the Egyptian having the freedom of Eastlands at times on Saturday to shift the ball from midfield into attack with Erling Haaland, often left to his own devices through the middle of the pitch, now with someone to play off and give defenders yet another thing to think about - if trying to contain the Norwegian wasn’t enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marmoush did really well in Germany,” Guardiola said of the forward post-match. “A player with his quality and pace, I was pleased with the way he scored. Against Orient he missed chances, but today in the final third he was really good.”

As Marmoush celebrated with the Premier League ball at full-time, a sorry looking Newcastle United squad went to applaud the travelling fans that were still standing at full-time. Many in the away end had decided that enough was enough before Andy Madley blew for full-time with a sea of empty seats in those three tiers.

Such was the ease of victory for the hosts that many home fans had also departed early from the Etihad Stadium as they looked to catch trams, trains and buses to head home. With the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool taking place four weeks on Sunday, the manner of Saturday’s defeat will leave a lingering worry hanging over Howe’s squad and the fan base with a reaction needed against Nottingham Forest next weekend to allay fears that three defeats in four Premier League matches is anything more than just a blip.

Your next Newcastle United read: ‘Pathetic’ - Alan Shearer slams Newcastle United for what they did v Manchester City