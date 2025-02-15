‘Pathetic’ - Alan Shearer slams Newcastle United for what they did v Manchester City

Newcastle United headed into the half-time break at the Etihad Stadium 3-0 down after a first-half hat-trick by Omar Marmoush.

The Magpies headed to the Etihad Stadium with confidence that they could end their dreadful form at Eastlands and come away with what would be their first ever Premier League victory. Those hopes were heightened further as kick-off approached with Eddie Howe’s side boosted by Dan Burn’s inclusion in the starting XI after suffering a groin injury last week.

However, a subdued start allowed the hosts to stamp their authority on the game before a 14-minute hat-trick from Omar Marmoush destroyed their chances of making history and going above their hosts in the Premier League table. It was a deeply disappointing first-half from Howe’s side who were sent out for the second period minutes ahead of Manchester City.

As the Magpies licked their wounds at the break, fans took to social media to express their views on the first-half, with Alan Shearer describing the first 45 as ‘pathetic’. Shearer posted on X: ‘Lost every challenge. A pathetic 45 mins from Newcastle. #MNCNEW’

This was a sentiment shared by Shearer’s former strike partner Chris Sutton who told BBC Sport: ‘Manchester City finished the half sitting deep. Newcastle just haven't laid a glove on them really.

‘I didn't see this performance coming from Newcastle, it's been as flat as anything. Credit also has to go to City for the way they've approached this first half and mixed the game up.’

In response to that first 45, Howe made a double change at the break with Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock being replaced by Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley respectively. Those changes sparked a little bit of an upturn in their performance in the second period, but the game was well and truly gone by then and other than a Miley shot which was saved by Ederson, the Brazilian was nothing more than a spectator throughout.

