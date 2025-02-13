EFL finally confirm major Newcastle United v Liverpool Carabao Cup final decision

The EFL have finally confirmed the kick-off time for next month’s Carabao Cup final between Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Newcastle United secured their place in their second Carabao Cup final in three seasons with a 4-0 aggregate win over Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. Liverpool, meanwhile, ended Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of ending their trophy drought with a 4-1 aggregate triumph following a 4-0 win at Anfield in the second-leg of their semi-final.

The Magpies will look to end a seven-decade wait for a major domestic honour when they face Arne Slot’s side at Wembley on Sunday 16 March. The EFL have also finally released information on when that match will kick-off, almost seven days after the two teams were confirmed as finalists.

When will the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United kick-off?

The 2025 Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United will kick-off at 4:30pm on Sunday 16 March.

EFL statement on Carabao Cup final

A statement from the EFL confirming the kick-off time read: ‘The Carabao Cup Final 2025 between Liverpool and Newcastle United will kick-off at 4:30pm on Sunday 16 March at Wembley Stadium.

‘The kick-off time has been confirmed following consultation with Brent Council Safety Advisory Group, and the Metropolitan Police Service.

‘The League would like to thank both parties for their co-operation and support and look forward to continuing our proactive engagement for fixtures later in the season.

‘Preparations will now continue ahead of welcoming back both Clubs and their fans to Wembley next month.

‘Ticket arrangements for supporters are available via the Liverpool and Newcastle United websites.’

Newcastle United Carabao Cup final ticket sale

Despite the EFL not confirming the kick-off time for the final until Thursday evening, supporters of both clubs have already begun the process of purchasing their tickets for the match. Newcastle United fans in Pot One and Two had their opportunity to buy tickets on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, with thousands of fans having already guaranteed their seats at Wembley.

Supporters in Pot Three will be given the chance to buy tickets from midday on Friday (February 14) before those in Pot 4 are able to enter a ballot for their tickets from Monday, depending on availability.

Newcastle United Carabao Cup final allocation

Newcastle United have been given 31,939 tickets for the Carabao Cup final, less than they were given for the 2022/23 final. However, the club have revealed a commitment that ‘a higher percentage of tickets will be made available to eligible supporters’ for the final against Liverpool.

Newcastle-London train chaos on final weekend

Any fan travelling down to the capital will likely face major disruption on the rail network that weekend, however, as Network Rail carry out major track improvements on the route between Newcastle and York. A reduced timetable and bus replacements will be in operation on that weekend with fans being advised to check how their trains may be affected.

