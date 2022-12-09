Karius signed a short-term deal at Newcastle back in September following an injury to Karl Darlow. The 29-year-old’s current contract is set to expire in January but the club are hopeful of agreeing a new deal until the end of the 2022-23 campaign at least.

The German shot-stopper started in the 5-0 friendly win over Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia on Thursday evening, making a number of impressive saves before being withdrawn at half-time. After the match, head coach Eddie Howe claimed he would like Karius ‘to stay’ at Newcastle given his ‘calming’ and ‘positive’ influence in the dressing room since his arrival.

Although Karius is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle, he will have one eye on the Carabao Cup last-16 match against AFC Bournemouth on December 21 with first choice goalkeeper Nick Pope currently away at the World Cup with England.

Loris Karius of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

And the former Liverpool goalkeeper admitted there is a ‘good chance’ he will extend his stay with The Magpies.

“It has been all positive and we're going to have some talks and see what we're going to do but of course I can see myself here for longer and push and hopefully get some more appearances in the future,” he said. “A competitive start, that's my aim, that's what I'm working towards every day and at the same time I'm supporting the other guys. I think there's a good chance I can stay here longer but we'll have to have a discussion over the next weeks.”

Karius’ 45 minutes against Al Hilal were his first in a match for Newcastle as he reflected on the match.

“In the end it's just a friendly but for me it was the first time back on the field after quite a while,” he added. “I'm pleased, it's a good feeling and gives me a good feeling moving forward as well. It's great to represent this club and I'm looking forward to many more hopefully in the future.