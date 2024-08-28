Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal for defender Maxence Lacroix from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg with Marc Guehi’s future set to be addressed.

According to The Guardian, Palace have agreed a deal worth around £17.7million for the 24-year-old French centre-back. This comes as Newcastle United look to sign defender Marc Guehi.

The Magpies are looking to strike a deal for Guehi in the final week of the transfer window having been locked in negotiations with Palace throughout August. A deal worth in the region of £70million is under discussion but yet to be agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Palace will be looking to complete the signing of Lacroix having already lost centre-back Joachim Andersen to Fulham for a reported £30million last week. The Wolfsburg defender will provide Palace with some welcome defensive reinforcements, particularly if Guehi were to leave the club.

Guehi has been Newcastle’s top transfer target in the final month of what has been an underwhelming window for the club so far. Eddie Howe’s side sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules back in June. The PSR situation was understood to have unsettled several first-team players who felt at risk of being sold by the club.

But now the dust has settled on that situation, Newcastle have struggled to make any major signings so far this window. Lloyd Kelly joined on a free transfer and 21-year-old Will Osula joined from Sheffield United for £15million as the club’s only two outfield additions.

Goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy also arrived but neither seriously threaten Nick Pope’s place in the starting line-up.