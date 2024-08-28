Former Newcastle United stalwart 'closing in' on Matt Ritchie reunion at Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies look to add to their squad before Friday's 11pm transfer deadline.

Former Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett is reportedly ‘closing in’ on a move to Championship club Portsmouth and looks set to join former Magpies team-mate Matt Ritchie at Fratton Park.

Academy graduate Dummett made over 200 appearances for his boyhood club after breaking into the senior setup during Alan Pardew’s St James Park reign and he went on to feature under several different managers before departing earlier this summer when his contract came to an end. The former Wales international penned an emotional tribute to the Magpies as he reflected on his journey from supporter to fully-fledged first-team player.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking after his departure, Dummett said: “The time has come for me to say goodbye to the club. I write this message with a heavy heart having been proud to have represented the first team for 12 years, something I never in a million years thought I’d ever achieve. Overwhelmed by the volume of incredible messages and comments I’ve received from the announcement. I can’t reply to them all, but I have read every one of them. Thank you.”

Despite strong links with moves to a number of Championship clubs, Dummett is now said to be close to joining second tier club Portsmouth just days before they face Sunderland at Fratton Park. TEAMtalk have claimed the versatile defender is in talks with Pompey as the south coast club look to ‘add some experience and depth to their defensive ranks’. John Mousinho’s need to add a defender to his squad was heightened in recent days after Regan Poole suffered a long-term injury, meaning the Pompey boss only has two fit senior centre-backs at his disposal.

Dummett will find a number of familiar faces within the Fratton Park setup after former Magpies academy striker Elias Sorensen joined Portsmouth joined the club during the summer. Another long-serving Magpie moved to Pompey last month after Matt Ritchie agreed to return to the club where his professional career started after his eight-year stay on Tyneside came to an end earlier this summer.

Reflecting on his time with Newcastle, the Scotland international said: "After eight incredible years, my journey with Newcastle has come to an end and before I begin to prepare for an exciting new challenge at my new club, I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made my time here so special. To the fans, your unwavering support has and always will mean the world to me. From the elation of scoring the winner against Burton Albion as we chased promotion, to a personal highlight of mine, seeing out a 1-0 win over Man Utd to help secure our Premier League status in 2018 - these moments, where we battled and triumphed together at St James' Park, will always hold a special place in my heart.

"Newcastle United is filled with extraordinary people who made my time here so special. There's no doubt that I'm leaving this club with friends for life. To the manager, coaches, my teammates and all the amazing staff at the club, it was a privilege to be part of such a talented, dedicated and ambitious team. Your hard work and friendship made every day a joy, and I am proud to have worked alongside you all.”