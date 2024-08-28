Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has claimed Callum Wilson ‘definitely won’t’ return from injury before the international break.

Wilson missed all of Newcastle’s pre-season matches as well as the opening games of the 2024-25 campaign with a back issue that required a small procedure. Although Howe initially claimed his side would only be without the striker for the opening ‘couple of games’, he is now facing at least two months on the sidelines in total.

“Callum is continuing his rehabilitation from injury,” Howe told The Gazette. “I am happy with his progress. He is working very hard, as he always does.

“We miss him, he adds a different dynamic. He is such an important character around the squad, we hope to get him back soon, [but] he definitely won't be back before the international break.”

Newcastle travel to Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off) before hosting Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday (1:30pm kick-off). Wilson will miss both matches but could be back involved for the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers following the international break on September 15.

Wilson initially returned for pre-season training at Newcastle in July and travelled to Germany with the squad before pulling out of training due to his back problem. The 32-year-old has since been filmed skipping and working individually on his rehabilitation.

He has also been linked with a move away from the club this transfer window now he is into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park but no formal proposals have been made for the player so far.