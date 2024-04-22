Crystal Palace boss explains why Newcastle United already have upper hand

Newcastle United travel to play Crystal Palace on Wednesday night

Newcastle United already have the upper hand against Crystal Palace ahead of Wednesday's Premier League meeting, says Oliver Glasner. Eddie Howe takes his side to south London this week as they look to pick up three valuable points in the race for European football this season.

The Magpies currently occupy sixth spot and as it stands that will be enough to qualify for next season's Europa Conference League. However, Manchester United, West Ham United and Chelsea are hot on their tail and every point counts as the Premier League edges towards a dramatic conclusion.

Newcastle know they have their work cut out this week, though, with Crystal Palace beginning to fire on all cylinders under new boss Glasner. The Eagles beat Liverpool at Anfield earlier this month before hitting five past West Ham United on Sunday afternoon in what can only be described as a dominant victory.

Glasner, though, is more than aware that Newcastle will have had a week and a half to prepare for the clash at Selhurst Park this week and he'll be doing all he can to ensure that extended rest period doesn't prove to be decisive.

"The players, how they started the game in the first 30 minutes, were really amazing,” Glasner said after their 5-2 win over the Hammers. "It was nice to watch for a manager. It was an excellent performance, but now the game is played. The game is played, we have the three points, and it’s our first back-to-back wins of the season.