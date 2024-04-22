Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tyne-Wear derby will be played in the Women’s Championship for the first time next season following Newcastle United Women’s promotion to the second tier.

Becky Langley’s side achieved back-to-back promotions to earn a spot in the Women’s Championship as a full-time outfit. It will see them play women’s sides from across the country as well as Sunderland and Durham closer to home.

Sunderland had been vying for promotion back to the Women’s Super League after being demoted in 2018. But a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic on Sunday ended any hope of promotion heading into the final day.

Sunderland currently sit third, five points behind leaders Crystal Palace - who they play on the final day at Selhurst Park. Durham avoided relegation to the third tier over the weekend as Lewes’ relegation alongside Watford was confirmed.

Newcastle Women secured their league title with a 10-0 win over Huddersfield Town last weekend before drawing 0-0 at Halifax Town on Sunday. They end their campaign at West Bromwich Albion on May 5 (2pm kick-off).

Newcastle have several former Sunderland and Durham players currently in their squad as they head into the 2024-25 campaign eyeing a third successive promotion ahead of their local rivals. Newcastle Women’s side has seen significant progress and investment since the club’s takeover in October 2021.

The women’s side has officially become part of the football club once again and played several matches at St James’ Park, setting attendance records in the process.

The club could look to schedule a women’s derby match at St James’ Park next season but would face opposition from Northumbria Police, who imposed strict sanctions on supporters for the men’s FA Cup third-round match between Newcastle and Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in January.