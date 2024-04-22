Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a rollercoaster weekend for Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh during his loan spell at Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old won the KNVB Cup with Feyenoord as they beat NEC 1-0 at De Kuip on Sunday. Igor Paixao scored the only goal of the game that was twice delayed by fireworks before Minteh was shown the first red card of his professional career to make it a nervous end for the Dutch side.

Minteh picked up two yellow cards in quick succession to be sent off with 18 minutes of normal time remaining. Feyenoord were able to hang on to their slender lead and secure the Dutch cup.

Minteh has been in fine form for Feyenoord with 10 goals in 34 appearances since joining on loan from Newcastle last summer, including one in the Champions League. The Magpies paid around £7million for the teenager from Odense before quickly loaning him out.

He is still yet to properly play or train with Newcastle’s first-team but head coach Eddie Howe and his staff will take a closer look at the winger this summer after a promising campaign in the Netherlands.

Feyenoord are keen to keep Minteh for at least another season while it has also been suggested that Newcastle would even consider cashing in on the youngster for a quick profit amid PSR pressures.

There is plenty of excitement surrounding the youngster, but reports from Feyenoord suggest the winger still has plenty to learn and improve on should he wish to take his game to the next level.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has recently told Ziggo Sport/FR12: “He has mostly played a lot in his native country, where very little tactics are involved. When you’re that fast, though, it’s a huge weapon. One action and he’s gone, then you don’t catch up with him either.

“I think his choices are already getting better in the final stages. The only annoying thing for us is that if his choices get really good, he probably won’t play with us anymore.”