Crystal Palace have already found £25m Marc Guehi replacement - paving way for Newcastle United transfer
Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah has reportedly been shortlisted by Palace as a potential replacement for Guehi should he leave this summer. The 25-year-old made 13 Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season but was subsequently left off the club’s pre-season tour this summer.
According to The Telegraph, Chelsea value Chalobah at around £25million and is of interest to Palace after being transfer-listed. The Eagles have also Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix, who has less than a year left on his contract at the Bundesliga club.
Guehi is open to leaving Palace this summer with Newcastle in talks to complete what could be a club-record transfer this summer. The Magpies have already seen one bid rejected by Palace, who value the England defender at £65million.
Newcastle’s transfer window has been reasonably low-key so far. Despite several incomings, there has been a lack of additions who improve Eddie Howe’s current starting line-up.
Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea became permanent for £28million last month but, as he was at the club last season, is not viewed as a notable addition. Lloyd Kelly joined the club on a free transfer following his release from AFC Bournemouth in what has been Newcastle’s ‘marquee’ signing so far.
Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy arrived to bolster the goalkeeping department but won’t seriously threaten Nick Pope for a starting spot. The Magpies also signed 19-year-old Serbian defender Miodrag Pivas on a professional contract but he is likely to be loaned out this coming season.
The club are also set to announce the signing of forward William Osula from Sheffield United in a deal totalling £15million including add-ons.
Meanwhile, talks are ongoing regarding a move for Guehi ahead of the new Premier League season which starts at home to Southampton on August 17 (3pm kick-off).
