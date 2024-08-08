Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe’s side return to St James’ Park on Friday night as their preparations for a new Premier League campaign continue with a clash against Girona before they compete for the Sela Cup against French opposition Stade Brestois.

The Magpies returned from their pre-season tour of Japan earlier this weekend have two more pre-season games to play before they host Southampton on the opening weekend of the season. Eddie Howe will likely name two separate starting sides for the clashes against Girona and Stade Brestois during the Sela Weekender which will also see Newcastle United Women take on AC Milan.

Howe’s side won one and lost one in Japan, having defeated Hull City 2-0 at the MKM Stadium on the eve of their trip to the Far East and face Champions League opposition this weekend with the aim of building their fitness ahead of their Premier League opener. However, Howe will certainly be without seven players for the Sela Weekender through injury and suspension.

Sandro Tonali will continue to serve his suspension from football and will not be able to feature this weekend. The Italian is due to return to action against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 1 September.

Elsewhere, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles will miss out as they continue their recoveries from respective ACL injuries. Neither will be involved during the first couple months of the season.

Neither Lewis Miley nor Callum Wilson have featured so far in pre-season due to injury. Miley injured his foot and could miss the first six weeks of the season whilst Wilson is a doubt to feature in their opener against Southampton. The former Bournemouth man has scored in all four of Newcastle’s previous opening day games since joining the club in 2020.

Matt Targett is also set to miss the Sela Weekender. He hasn’t featured for the Magpies since November, although Howe has revealed he is due back to training next week ahead of the clash against the Saints: “Matt’s close.” Howe said.

“We anticipate he’ll hopefully return to training probably in the build-up to Southampton, that was the plan.”