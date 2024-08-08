Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a big season coming up for Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley.

After an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign, the 20-year-old midfielder has been involved with The Magpies’ first-team in pre-season. Miley travelled with the Newcastle squad to Japan last week and started The Magpies’ 4-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium before being an unused substitute for the 2-0 defeat against Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday.

It’s the second successive pre-season Miley has spent with Newcastle’s first team as he waits to make his competitive senior debut for the club.

“Obviously I was in America last year but I was unfortunate to get the knee injury,” Miley said. “I’m hoping to stay fit and I’ve been playing centre-midfield like I have most of my career but obviously dropping in at right-back as well, I’m quite enjoying. Wherever the manager wants to play me, I’ll play there.”

Miley missed five months of the 2023-24 campaign with a knee injury picked up during Newcastle Under-19s UEFA Youth League clash against Borussia Dortmund last October.

Jamie Miley in action for Newcastle last summer.

Meanwhile, Miley’s younger brother, Lewis, became a regular in Eddie Howe’s first-team last season amid an injury crisis. Lewis Miley saw his breakthrough season cut short due to a back injury and now a metatarsal injury has ruled him out for the opening weeks of the upcoming season.

“Hopefully one day,” Jamie said when asked about playing alongside his brother in the Premier League. “But obviously everything is different and things happen at different times. I’ll just take things one step as it comes.

“[Lewis] is getting there, getting over it but it’s just one of those things in football and we give each other the support we need.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City rips the shirt of Lewis Miley of Newcastle United whilst battling for possession during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on March 16, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I was running near him and I saw him and was like ‘oh my God what’s happened?’ I didn’t expect it to be as bad as it was but it’s one of those things, you’ve just got to pick each other up.

“We’re brothers but we’re best mates as well so we’re there to give each other support and tell each other when you need a little kick up the backside.”

Miley suffered a slight ankle knock during the Urawa game in Japan but is expected to be part of the Newcastle squad in one of the final two pre-season matches against Girona and Brest at the Sela Weekender on August 9 and August 10.

The match at St James’ Park will be a final audition for the midfielder before a decision is made on his future.

“You’ve got to earn that trust from the manager and when you do you’ve got to perform,” Miley added. “As long as you keep doing that and showing the manager that he can trust you then hopefully you can go in the right direction.”

When asked what the future holds for him this season, Miley told The Gazette: “I don’t know at the minute to be honest.

“We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks and before the end of the transfer window and whether I can maybe go out on loan but I’m not sure yet. Hopefully the bigger idea is to stay here long-term and do what my brother did, that’s the picture but we’ll see what happens.

He added: “I’m not really sure [where I’d go on loan] to be fair. I’d like to stay in the leagues but anywhere I get the opportunity to play, I just want to play as many minutes as I can on a regular first-team basis so hopefully I can do that this season.”