Crystal Palace issue official Marc Guehi update after Newcastle United £65m bid
Palace have already rejected three bids from Newcastle but the fourth bid, reported to be worth around £65million including add-ons, is understood to be under consideration.
Guehi has been confirmed as Crystal Palace’s captain ahead of the new season and has trained with the club ahead of their Premier League opener at Brentford on Sunday (2pm kick-off). And Glasner expects the defender to be involved for Palace this weekend despite Newcastle’s fresh bid.
“Well yes, Marc trained today with us, we talked together,” Glasner said during his pre-match press conference. “I have no other information, I will have to look at my bank account to see if something has come in but it doesn’t look like [it] so we plan for the game with Marc.
“He’s our player, our captain and I can’t tell you anything else.”
Earlier in the week, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish claimed no club were close to signing Guehi, whom he described as a ‘generational talent. He said: “If you want a superstar player, you need to pay superstar money.”
When asked if £65million would be considered ‘superstar money’ Glasner responded: “I don’t know how the chairman defines superstar money so you will have to ask the chairman.
“As long as no one tells me ‘hey gaffer I will leave’ or the club tells me this player will leave, we will work with them every day and we prepare the team that will be competitive for a Premier League game.”
