Crystal Palace have made a decision regarding Newcastle United transfer target Marc Guehi this evening.

The 24-year-old defender was filmed arriving at Selhurst Park for Palace’s match and captains the side against Norwich City. Guehi also captained The Eagles for their opening two matches of the Premier League campaign with both ending in defeat.

Newcastle have remained locked in transfer talks with Palace and there have been fresh claims from Mail Online this week that a near £70million agreement is ‘close’. Guehi’s future is expected to be resolved by the time The Magpies’ Carabao Cup second round trip to Nottingham Forest has concluded on Wednesday night.

But Guehi’s involvement means he would be cup-tied for Newcastle should he sign and The Magpies beat Forest.

Guehi has been Newcastle’s top transfer target for the final weeks of the summer window, which closes on Friday. Head coach Eddie Howe also claimed during his pre-match press conference that the club would be unlikely to make both a winger and centre-back signing this week.

Any potential deal for Guehi would break both Newcastle’s and Palace’s transfer record for an incoming and outgoing respectively. The Magpies’ current record deal stands at £63million paid to Real Sociedad for Alexander Isak back in 2022.

Having lost Joachim Andersen to Fulham last week, Palace have already lined-up a move for Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix to provide some much-needed defensive reinforcements - particularly if Guehi leaves the club this week.