Sandro Tonali set for shock boost ahead of long-awaited Newcastle United comeback

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Magpies midfielder will be back in action when Eddie Howe’s side face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali is reportedly set to be handed a major boost as he prepares to make his long-awaited return to action on Wednesday night.

The Italy international has been on the sidelines for the last ten months after he served a lengthy suspension for a severe breach of gambling regulations and that has limited the former AC Milan midfielder to just 12 appearances in all competitions since he moved to Tyneside in a £58m deal last summer. Magpies boss Eddie Howe confirmed Tonali will be back in his squad for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest and praised the way he has dealt with his lengthy period on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tonali’s comeback at the City Ground, Howe said: “I don’t know if debt is the right word but Sandro will naturally feel he wants to repay everyone here for the trust we’ve shown in him when we signed him. We’ve tried to support the human rather than treating him as a footballer, first and foremost. I’ve seen enough of Sandro [in training] all these months to back his ability. I still love the player.

“He’s a very strong guy, he’s handled this situation so well. He’s shown real strength, dignity, integrity. Because he’s been isolated at times it hasn’t always been easy for him. He’s had some low moments and some lonely moments where the team has been playing. I think we’ll get a different player back, a stronger player mentally, someone who will enjoy his football and probably appreciate every moment because it has been taken away from him for a long period of time. Sandro’s not outwardly expressive. He’ll be calm, cool and collected tomorrow but I’m sure that, inside, he can’t wait to wear that shirt again. Playing again will be a tremendous release for him.”

Tonali will hope to make his first Premier League appearance since he came off the bench during the final 20 minutes of a 4-0 home win against Crystal Palace last year when the Magpies welcome Tottenham Hotspur to St James Park on Sunday afternoon. The latest reports from Italy suggest the United midfielder could well receive a major boost just 48 hours before that game after it was revealed Tonali is in line for a quickfire return to international football.

The former AC Milan man has earned 15 senior caps for Italy but has not appeared for the Azzurri since a 1-1 draw with North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier in September 2023. However, Italian sports news outlet CalcioMercato have now claimed Tonali is under consideration to return to Luciano Spalletti’s squad as they face France and Isreal in a Nations League double header next month. The report states Spalletti will be an ‘interested spectator’ as Tonali makes his comeback in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Forest and revealed he ‘will be included’ in the Italy squad later this week.