Crystal Palace ‘launch bid’ for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher amid Newcastle United speculation

According to The Times, the Eagles have made a bit in the region of £27million to re-sign the Blues midfielder.

Gallagher starred whilst on-loan at Selhurst Park last season, scoring eight times and assisting a further three efforts for Patrick Vieira’s men.

Crystal Palace have reportedly submitted a £27million bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Although Thomas Tuchel was keen to give Gallagher a chance in the Chelsea first-team this season, he could be allowed to leave before the summer window closes on Thursday night.

Newcastle United had been one of the sides tracking Gallagher this summer, with both them and West Ham looking at potential loan deals for him.

Palace have also had a long-standing interest in the 22-year-old and with just over £30million spent on signings this summer, could look to make Gallagher their marquee purchase of the summer.