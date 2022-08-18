Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer news that has emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Chelsea’s Pulisic dilemma

Chelsea are facing a major dilemma as they look to offload players this summer with multiple Premier League clubs showing interest in moving for their wantaway stars.

Interest in Christian Pulisic has been well documented with Manchester United, Newcastle United and Leeds United all interested in the USA international.

However, whilst Pulisic is keen to move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, fresh reports from GiveMeSport suggest that Chelsea would reportedly prefer to offload Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech ahead of him.

Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a move to Tyneside this summer with the 21-year-old set to leave Stamford Bridge in a bid to secure regular first-team football.

The current situation regarding these Chelsea loanees is a very fluid one and their stance could change again if they manage to seal a deal for Everton’s Anthony Gordon or Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Forest seal Gibbs-White deal

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are closing to seal yet another transfer after they agreed a £45.5million fee with Wolves to sign midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White spent last season on-loan at Sheffield United but will now play his football at the City Ground this season - becoming the 16th new face through the doors at Forest.

Bruno Lage’s side, who have announced the signing of Matheus Nunes from Sporting CP, have had their transfer coffers boosted by the sale of Gibbs-White - money they could use to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

The Magpies have been tracking Ramos for a while now, however, it emerged earlier this week that Wolves had also shown interest in the striker who has started the season in sparkling form, scoring five goals in just five games for Benfica.

When asked about interest in Ramos, Benfica boss Roger Schmidt said: “When you look at Goncalo playing, you can see that he loves playing for Benfica.”