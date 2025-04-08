Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oliver Glasner has provided a major update on Marc Guehi’s contract situation amid renewed speculation linking the defender with a move to Newcastle United.

The Magpies spent a great chunk of last summer pursuing a deal for the England international, only to see their efforts end in frustration as he remained at Selhurst Park. Limited funds brought about by PSR constraints meant that Newcastle United had a very quiet summer transfer window and were ultimately put off by Palace’s financial demands for Guehi.

However, with almost a year having passed, Guehi will enter this summer transfer window with just one year left on his deal with Palace facing a major decision, sell him or risk losing him on a free transfer. Of course, Palace could look to extend Guehi’s contract at Selhurst Park, but a recent update from their manager has poured doubt on that potential outcome.

Crystal Palace issue Marc Guehi contract update

Speaking before his side’s win against Brighton on Saturday, one the Eagles ended without the services of Gueho after he was shown a red card, the Crystal Palace boss admitted that talks over a new deal for the defender are yet to begin: “We haven’t just started talking about his contract,” Glasner said.

“The talks were going on even before I arrived – for more than two years now. Marc is thinking what is best for his personal career and this is what we have to accept.

“I don’t know [if he will sign a new deal]. I don’t think about what happens in summer. On the 26th of May, I will turn my phone off for one or two weeks and then we will see what happens.

“Everybody knows he is a great footballer and great character. Let’s see what happens. But, of course, no manager would want to lose their captain. It will be Marc’s decision, but I know that he is so focused on improving his game and our game. It has no influence on his performances.”

Newcastle United’s renewed Guehi transfer interest

Whilst their hopes of landing his signature last summer were met with stiff resistance by Palace and ultimate failure, Newcastle may feel they are in a better position this time around to make a move again. They have more PSR headroom and Guehi’s current contract status means that Palace may be more willing sellers.

Sven Botman is the club’s only senior central defender aged below 30, but the Dutchman has had injury issues that have plagued his campaign, meaning he has managed just six appearances in all competitions. Guehi, meanwhile, according to The Athletic , remains someone of interest to the Magpies.

After serving a one-match ban this weekend, Guehi will travel to St James’ Park next Wednesday (16 April) when Palace face Eddie Howe’s side in the Premier League. That match was initially scheduled for the weekend of March 15, but Newcastle’s participation in the Carabao Cup final meant it was rescheduled.

Liverpool have also been linked with the 24-year-old as Virgil van Dijk’s future at Anfield remains up in the air. Van Dijk’s contract expires this summer meaning he could leave Merseyside on a free.