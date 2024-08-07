Crystal Palace release major Marc Guehi update amid Newcastle United transfer links

Marc Guehi has been pictured returning to training with Crystal Palace amid reports linking him with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Guehi did not travel to the USA with Palace for their pre-season games against Wolves and West Ham after being given an extra period of rest following his commitments with England at Euro 2024 earlier this summer. Guehi played all-but one game for Gareth Southgate’s side as they were defeated 2-1 by Spain in the final in Berlin.

Much like Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier, Guehi was given extra time off to rest ahead of the new Premier League season which for Palace begins with a clash against Brentford on Sunday 18 August. A day earlier, Newcastle United host Southampton as Eddie Howe’s side aim for a win and the perfect start to the campaign.

The Magpies will be hopeful of having Guehi in their starting line-up for that clash against the Saints with reports earlier this week from the Telegraph hinting that a move for the Eagles defender could be completed in the coming days. However, the Magpies have yet to come to an agreement with Palace after seeing a first bid for him rejected.

Whilst they are expected to lodge another improved bid for the 24-year-old, Guehi remains a Palace player and pictures released on social media by the Eagles show he has returned to training alongside fellow Three Lions man Eberechi Eze.

Palace face Nantes on Saturday at Selhurst Park in their final game of pre-season with Guehi likely to feature for the Eagles if an agreement with Newcastle United has not been met.