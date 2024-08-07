Ex-Newcastle United ace secures ‘dream’ move as Portsmouth swoop for free transfer

Matt Ritchie has rejoined former club Portsmouth after leaving Newcastle United as a free agent earlier this summer.

The 34-year-old had been linked with a return to Fratton Park ever since his contract at St James’ Park expired. Ritchie, who came through the ranks at Pompey, had previously spoken of his dream to return to the club before his football career came to an end.

Despite reports that Bournemouth had entered talks with Ritchie over a potential move, it is Pompey who have secured his signature, tying him down to a two-year deal as they embark on a first season in the Championship since the 2011/12 season. Speaking about his move to Fratton Park, Ritchie said: “It’s a dream come true.

“I’ve always had in my mind that I had unfinished business at the football club. I love the club, as we all do.

“I’m really excited for the challenge we’ve got, but also excited for the personal challenge and I’m delighted that I’m back. The club has always held a special place in my heart.”

After eight years on Tyneside, making over 200 appearances for the Magpies, Ritchie will now drop down a division with the aim of helping John Mousinho’s side consolidate their position in the Championship after being promoted from League One as champions last season. Ritchie will add great experience to Mousinho’s squad and the Pompey boss believes Ritchie’s arrival will be a ‘boost’ to the whole club.

Mousinho said: “Everyone will know what Matt is all about because he’s had a fantastic Premier League career. I’m sure all the fans have tracked his incredible progress since he was last at the club and been pleased by what he’s achieved.

“It’s a transfer that’s been talked about for a long time and it’s amazing that we’ve been able to get it done. As well as playing in the top-flight for a number of seasons, Matt also has plenty of experience at this level, having been promoted from the Championship a couple of times.

“It’s one of those signings that will provide a real boost around the place because he’s a fantastic player and in very good physical condition. We’re very excited to have him here.”