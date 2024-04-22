Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crystal Palace will be without Jefferson Lerma for the visit of Newcastle United on Wednesday night. The Eagles will welcome the Magpies to Selhurst Park on the back of a commanding 5-2 win over West Ham on Sunday - a win that followed their 1-0 triumph at Anfield a week previous.

However, they will certainly be without the Colombian midfielder for Wednesday’s game after he suffered a hamstring injury late-on during that game at Anfield. Lerma missed their win over the Hammers and Oliver Glasner confirmed that he would be ruled-out of action until next month. “We will miss him for at least until Manchester United.” Glasner said on Lerma. “So for this week where we have three games in six or seven days.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “It's his hamstring. It was a bit unlucky. It was a sprint against [Mo] Salah, one of the 30 he had made, and he made a long step and then he felt it.

“He wanted to be substituted but we couldn't do it. It was at the end of the game. So then he said, ‘OK, you finish the game with us’, but he could feel it afterwards and so we got now the results.”