Newcastle United midfielder fails in Paris 2024 Olympics bid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Garang Kuol will not feature at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris after Australia Under-23’s failed in their bid to qualify for the competition. The Olyroos failed to win any of their group games in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup and exited the competition at the group stage.

Kuol played in all three matches, but had to start each one on the bench and couldn’t help his side get a winning goal in either of their goalless draws against hosts Qatar and Jordan. They were also defeated 1-0 by Indonesia, Kuol played just 15 minutes of that match, as they ended the group in third place.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This early exit means Australia Under-23’s will not feature at the Olympic Games in the summer with this competition also acting as a qualifying tournament for Paris 2024. The two finalists of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup and the third-placed team will be the confederation's three representatives at this summer’s games.

Men’s football in the Olympics is competed by Under-23 teams with three spaces dedicated to players over 23. Brazil have won the last two football gold medals - beating Spain in the final of the delayed 2020 games with Bruno Guimaraes a part of their gold medal winning squad. Brazil retained their gold medal in the last summer games after winning it on home turf back in 2016. They also finished as runners-up to Mexico during the London 2012 games.

Kuol, meanwhile, will return to FC Volendam after his international excursions with his club staring down the barrel of relegation. With just four games of the season to go, Volendam sit second bottom of the table and trail RKC Waalwijk, the team that occupy the relegation play-off place, by five points.