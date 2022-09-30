The 18-year-old made his debut for Australia’s senior side against Chris Wood’s New Zealand last week.

Kuol’s impact since joining Central Coast Mariners’ youth side in January 2021 has seen him attract interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic and German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund were understood to be monitoring the teenager’s progress but Newcastle were quick to act and secure the signature of the Egyptian-born youngster.

Garang Kuol of the Socceroos makes a break during the International Friendly match between the New Zealand All Whites and Australia Socceroos at Eden Park on September 25, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Kuol completed his medical on Tyneside this week after Newcastle triggered the player’s £300,000 release clause at Central Coast Mariners, according to The Mail.

After scoring just seven minutes into his Mariners debut in the FFA Cup in 2021, Kuol made his A-League debut in April this year and went on to score four goals in his first seven league appearances.

At only 17, he became an A-League ‘All Star’ and faced La Liga giants Barcelona in front of 70,000 people back in May.

And after agreeing his move to Newcastle, Kuol told the club website: "It's unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it's amazing.

"Now that I've signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here."

Newcastle United sporting director, Dan Ashworth, added: “Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he’ll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player.

"Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as in players required to make an immediate impact in the first team.

"We wish Garang the best of luck in his remaining games with Central Coast Mariners and we hope to see him on the international stage again very soon."