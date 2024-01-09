Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has reportedly expressed his reluctance to join Manchester United.

Ashworth has been targeted for a sporting director role at Man United by new minority stakeholders INEOS. The 52-year-old joined Newcastle from Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the 2022-23 campaign which saw The Magpies qualify for the Champions League.

Ashworth's initial success at St James' Park and track record at the likes of Brighton, England and West Bromwich Albion have seen him emerge as a prime candidate for a similar role at Old Trafford.

INEOS' director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford also has a 'long-standing relationship' with Ashworth that has continued during the latter's time at Newcastle.

According to The Independent, Ashworth is 'reluctant' to make the switch to Manchester United due to his ongoing work at Newcastle. While Ashworth has currently said no to the Red Devils, the report adds he could be tempted by a 'very high financial offer and well-defined terms'.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (left), Erik ten Hag (centre) and Sir Dave Brailsford

Brailsford and INEOS will oversee an eight-week audit at Old Trafford to give the new minority owners time to plan and assess the football operations and appointments required behind the scenes. Both Newcastle head coach and Dan Ashworth have spoken on the record about the Manchester United links.

Howe said about Ashworth last month: "It's very difficult to comment on speculation, whether that be a player or someone in Dan's position. I've got no doubt that Dan is here for the long term but it's probably a question for Dan rather than me.

"I think whenever someone is in the role of importance that Dan is, hugely important and he's done a really good job in helping us in loads of different ways, building departments, the training ground, he's connected with everything that goes on in terms of the decision making at the football club.

"He's hugely important and has been a really calming influence behind the scenes, his vast experience has really helped."

And Ashworth simply reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle, stating: "I'm really happy, it's a brilliant city, club and project. I'm thoroughly engaged in throwing myself into all of those things and really enjoying the challenge."