Newcastle United have secured Fabian Schar's services for another year after the defender extended his contract until June 2025.

Schar's two-year deal signed in 2022 was set to expire at the end of the season but included a clause to extend his stay for another year. The 32-year-old joined Newcastle from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 for just £3million and has since made 169 appearances for the club, scoring 11 times.

Schar has been almost ever-present under Eddie Howe, forming part of the Premier League's most stern defence last season. He also scored stunning goals in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last season and rounded off a spectacular night at St James' Park with The Magpies' fourth in a 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in October.

"I've said it a lot of times, but I feel really at home here," Schar told the club website. "I feel so comfortable living in Newcastle; I love the city and I love playing for the club and the incredible fans.

"I can't say enough how much I love them, and how much their support means to me.

"Playing for this team where I feel so comfortable with all my team-mates and with the coaching staff feels really like a family for me, so I'm really grateful to stay here a bit longer and hopefully to have some more exciting times."

Newcastle head coach Howe added: "Fabian has been excellent for us. Since I've come to the football club, he's been a model of consistency and a big part of our success.