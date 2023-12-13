Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dan Burn is back with the Newcastle United squad for the final Champions League group stage match against AC Milan at St James' Park this evening.

Burn has missed the last seven matches after picking up a back injury in the 1-0 win over Arsenal last month. But the 31-year-old has been spotted back at St James' Park and is set to be named on the bench for the crucial Champions League group stage clash.

Burn was captured walking into St James' Park alongside team-mate Sean Longstaff ahead of the match. Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is also in attendance after missing training on Tuesday due to illness.

Burn enjoyed arguably the highlight of his career as he scored a header in the 4-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain in October. Now he will be hoping to help the club progress to the last-16 this evening.

In order to reach the next stage of the competition, The Magpies will have to beat Milan while also needing PSG to drop points at Borussia Dortmund this evening. Newcastle drew 0-0 at Milan in their opening Champions League group stage match in September.