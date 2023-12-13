Champions League draw: When it is and who Newcastle United could face in Round of 16 if they defeat AC Milan
Newcastle United v AC Milan: Both teams, plus PSG, are just 90 minutes away from potentially booking their place in the Champions League knockout rounds.
A win for Newcastle United against AC Milan tonight, coupled with PSG failing to beat Borussia Dortmund, would see the Magpies qualify for the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in their history. Eddie Howe’s side have been decimated by injuries in recent times, but have given themselves the opportunity to progress from the ‘group of death’ and into the Champions League Round of 16 stage.
When is the Champions League Round of 16 draw?
The Champions League Round of 16 draw takes place at 11am (GMT) on Monday 18 December. The draw will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
Who could Newcastle United come up against?
If Newcastle progress from the group, they will do so in second place. This means they will face any team that finishes top of their respective Champions League groups and will play the first-leg at St James’ Park.
However, Champions League rules dictate that they cannot be drawn against another team from England or any team they have come up against in the group stage. This means that Howe’s side cannot face Arsenal, Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the next round.
Ahead of Wednesday night’s matches, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad ensured that they would top their respective groups. They could be joined by either Atletico Madrid or Lazio from Group E whilst Barcelona, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk could all finish top of Group H.