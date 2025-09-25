Dan Burn Newcastle United absence explained as defensive teammate ruled out v Arsenal

Newcastle United made seven changes for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup win against Bradford City at St James’ Park.

Dan Burn was one of seven players to drop out of Newcastle United’s starting line-up for the Carabao Cup match against Bradford City on Wednesday night.

Nick Pope, Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and Nick Woltemade all dropped to the bench while Burn and Jacob Murphy dropped out of the matchday squad entirely.

It didn’t harm Newcastle in the slightest as Joelinton and William Osula both bagged braces as The Magpies cruised to a 4-1 win against the League One leaders. The win sets up a last-16 meeting with Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park next month.

But next up for Newcastle is Arsenal at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). It’s a match that will see Howe make further changes to his side with a trip to Union Saint-Gilloise to follow in the Champions League next Wednesday (5:45pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe on NUFC squad

“I think we're going to need [the squad] this year,” Howe said. “I mean, the games don't stop at Arsenal and then back into the Champions League and then back into the Premier League again.

“So, we know the schedule is relentless and that's why when I get a chance to rest a couple of players, I think it's really important we do. So then, hopefully, they come back into the team and they're able to form at their very best.

“And I thought we saw a bounce effect from those guys that were rested in the last game to tonight.”

But will be one of the players set to return to the starting line-up against Arsenal on Sunday after being rested against Bradford. Burn watched from the stands as Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman formed a centre-back partnership in his absence.

Fellow centre-back Fabian Schar was also in the crowd as he recovers from a concussion that will rule him out of Sunday’s match.

“The lads are very aware of the strength [of the squad],” Howe added. So everyone in their position will be looking over their shoulder going, if I don't play well today, is someone else waiting to take my shirt?

“And from my own personal experience, I always thought that got the best out of me as a player when I was looking on the bench. And I saw JT [Jason Tindall] sat there, I always actually felt pretty comfortable.

“So that's a little joke looking back at my career. But on a serious note, I think you need that strength in depth. It keeps everyone on their toes.

“I don't think there could be any complacency when you play. One bad game could see you miss football and no player wants that.”

Dan Burn absence explained

While Burn was left out of the matchday squad, he was still at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening, watching the game from a corporate box in the ground.

The Magpies defender watched the game with some special guests as he took to social media to post images of himself stood with former Newcastle stars Tino Asprilla and Darren Peacock at the game.

Burn captioned the image: “The lads taking us through to the next round of the cup. Had some special guests from back in the day last night.”