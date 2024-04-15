Dan Burn urges Newcastle United to keep hold of record setting ‘superstar’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alexander Isak became the first Newcastle United player since Alan Shearer back in 2003/04 to score 20 goals in a top flight season when he netted his first goal during the win against Spurs on Saturday. Isak, who has scored in six consecutive appearances at St James’ Park, then went onto double his tally minutes into the second half to allay any fears of a Spurs comeback.

Isak’s form in front of goal this season has led to speculation that he may leave the club in the summer with Arsenal among those linked with a move for the Swedish international. However, Isak himself has recently committed his future to the club and has refused to be drawn into rumours over his future.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Isak’s brace against Spurs, Dan Burn described his teammate as a ‘superstar’ and has urged the club to keep hold of the 24-year-old this summer. Burn said: “Alex has got everything. Everyone is signing his praises and he deserves that.

“He’s got that superstar quality that you want to keep hold of. If we can keep him as fit as possible, I know he’s had to play a lot of games, but if he keeps doing what he is doing he will be brilliant.”