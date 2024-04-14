Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joelinton has teased a potential return to action from injury after being sidelined for over three months with a thigh injury he picked up in the Wear-Tyne derby against Sunderland back in January. Speaking about his injury, Joelinton admitted it had been a ‘difficult’ season but is hopeful of returning to action soon: “It’s been very difficult,” said the 27-year-old. “It has been a difficult season for me, it’s been stop-start because of injuries and then the big injury. It has been the first time I have been out for so long.

“I’m not going to lie, it has been very frustrating for me, a difficult challenge but I’m working hard to come back fit and stronger, and try to avoid more injuries.

“The recovery has been good and there have been a lot of positive things. I’m on the pitch already running and passing the ball. There are still a few weeks to go but I am positive I will be back very soon.”

The Brazilian signed a new long-term contract with the club on Thursday, much to the delight of the Magpies fan base and to Eddie Howe who described the move as ‘amazing’ news for the club. But will Howe and the supporters see Joelinton in action before the end of the season?